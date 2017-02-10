Top iPhone apps: ‘Beautycam,’ ‘Super Mario Run,’ ‘Bitmoji’

'Beautycam — pika selfie' is Japan's top free iOS app for February 9, 2017. — AFP picSAN FRANCISCO, Feb 10 — Avatar emoji creation suite "Bitmoji" continues to dominate at the top of several big regional free iOS app charts come February 9, 2017, while "Beautycam" finds a new audience in Japan and "Super Mario Run" enjoys another week of popularity in South Korea.

USA

Bitmoji (Utilities)

Snapchat-owned photo alteration and avatar creation suite that allows users to create custom emojis — small cartoon images depicting a range of emotions and reactions. Supplementary packs of emoji-enhancing props are available from US$0.99 (RM4.40).

itunes.apple.com/app/id868077558

United Kingdom

PrankDial (Entertainment)

Offers two free pre-recorded prank calls a day and a bank of formulae to choose from. Reactions can be saved and shared. The top in-app purchase is a US$2.99 pack of eight virtual tokens.

itunes.apple.com/app/id367287593

Australia

Bitmoji (Utilities)

China

王者荣耀 [en. King of Glory] (Games)

Multiplayer, battle arena game entering its sixth season, offering a similar experience to Tencent's Mac and PC game “League of Legends” on a mobile platform. The most popular in-app purchase is for a US$0.99 batch of virtual currency.

itunes.apple.com/app/id989673964

Germany

MeinVodafone (Utilities)

Localised account management app from telecoms provider Vodafone.

itunes.apple.com/app/id398195347

France

Bitmoji (Utilities)

Canada

Bitmoji (Utilities)

South Korea

Super Mario Run (Games)

Three one-level tasters for the Nintendo mascot's first mobile game, which have Mario running left to right as players decide when and how high to jump in order to collect coins and items on the way to the finish flag.

An in-app purchase of US$9.99 unlocks full access to all three worlds. Easy Mode and Korean support added in a January 31 update.

itunes.apple.com/app/id1145275343

Japan

Beautycam — Pika Selfie (Photo and Video)

Post-processing image effects app designed for self portraits and with specific virtual cosmetic categories. Stickers and anime-style effects, make-up, even virtual cosmetic surgery.

itunes.apple.com/app/id592331499

Singapore

Grab (Travel)

Singaporean-owned, South-east Asian taxi service that offers rides in taxis, private cars with fixed fares, mopeds, as well as parcel delivery and carpool organising.

itunes.apple.com/app/id647268330

Malaysia

WhatsApp Messenger (Social Networking)

Facebook-owned multimedia messaging and voice calling app that uses wifi or carrier data connection, leverages existing phone contacts lists, and provides support for group chats. Desktop app also available.

itunes.apple.com/app/id31063399

India

WhatsApp Messenger (Social Networking)

* Store rankings courtesy of App Annie. — AFP-Relaxnews