‘Titanfall 2’ to welcome free update, ‘A Glitch in the Frontier’ (VIDEO)

Two new maps and mechs, and a new faction arrive in ‘Titanfall 2: A Glitch in the Frontier.’ — Handout via AFPLOS ANGELES, April 21 — Though squeezed by two of the year’s biggest action games, 2016 release Titanfall 2 continues its campaign of free updates with a trailer for an April 25 expansion that contains two more maps, a new faction, and the return of a legacy game mode.

It launched to a swathe of appreciative reviews, built on one of the most-hyped games of 2014, and launched on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC where the original Titanfall was tied to Xbox and PC only.

Still, Titanfall 2 faced a pummelling at the hands of two well-established juggernauts.

With a highly-anticipated return to the World War I era, Battlefield 1 debuted October 21, 2016.

Two weeks later, Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare went the other way and leant hard into a sci-fi setting.

Stuck in the middle was Titanfall 2, a near-future shooter featuring nimble men and hulking, mechanised war machines.

Squeezed by the bigger games, it stumbled to match the sales of its less widely-available predecessor.

But rather than being left for dead, Titanfall 2 has received ongoing support since release.

New maps, modes, features, and fixes have arrived regularly, while sales and weekends of accelerated character progression have also encouraged uptake.

Its studio, Respawn Entertainment — founded by the co-creators of the Call of Duty franchise — spelt out its upcoming plans last week, promising four new arenas, one free and two optional paid-for Titan machines, a new faction to fight for (or against,) and new moves alongside the steady trickle of cosmetic for-purchase items.

Two of those four maps are now set for an April 25 update, which also welcomes the MRVN faction, plus a return from the original Titanfall for game mode Marked for Death, and a couple of other touch-ups — revamped menu, level cap increase for pilots, and so on.

“We’ll let you folks speculate as to what else we could be working on,” Respawn had said when detailing mid-year support plans on April 13; in addition to future Titanfall prototypes, the studio is known to be working on a Star Wars title as well as Titanfall spin-offs for the Korean market and for smartphones. — AFP-Relaxnews