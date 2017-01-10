Last updated Tuesday, January 10, 2017 7:28 pm GMT+8

Three new iPads rumoured to be releasing this spring

Tuesday January 10, 2017
According to The Verge, the prediction comes from respected analyst Ming-Chi Kuo at KGI Securities. — Reuters picAccording to The Verge, the prediction comes from respected analyst Ming-Chi Kuo at KGI Securities. — Reuters picSAN FRANCISCO, Jan 10 — A new report suggests that three new Apple iPads are set to be released this spring.

According to The Verge, the prediction comes from respected analyst Ming-Chi Kuo at KGI Securities, who made the prediction via 9to5Mac.

Kuo has been predicting Apple releases for years and although he has made mistakes in the past, he is known for his accuracy.

If he is right this time, Apple would release three new iPad models in three different sizes: 9.7-inch, 10-inch to 10.5-inch, and 12.9-inch.

The 9.7-inch iPad would be a cheaper option with an A9 chip, first used for the iPhone 6s and 6s Plus. The 10-inch to 10.5-inch will be a “high-end model equipped with a narrow bezel design” and an A10X chip, and the 12.9-inch model will be the second-generation iPad Pro with an A10X chip.

The Verge also reports that rumours suggest the 7.9-inch iPad mini could also be getting a new release this year after being last updated in 2015. — AFP-Relaxnews

