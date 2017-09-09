This week in trailers: ‘The Witcher’ 10th anniversary, ‘ARK Aberration,’ ‘League of Legends,’ ‘Destiny 2’ dance (VIDEO)

Record downed: ‘Horizon Zero Dawn’ becomes the PS4’s fastest-selling new IP. — Picture courtesy of Guerilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment / YouTubeSAN FRANCISCO, Sept 9 — Seven video game trailers from the seven days leading up to September 8, including a retrospective for influential role-playing franchise “The Witcher,” a look at an underground expansion for dinosaur-taming survival game “ARK: Survival Evolved,” an animé short introducing new “League of Legends” characters, and a dance-off for sci-fi shooter “Destiny 2.”

Celebrating the 10th anniversary of The Witcher

This expansive trilogy of award-winning European action adventures proved to be the making of its Polish studio, CD Projekt, and “The Witcher 3” has been hailed as one of the best, if not the pinnacle, of action role-playing games today.

ARK Aberration

Having launched August 29 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One after over two years as an in-development, early access title on PC, dinosaur-themed “ARK: Survival Evolved” fans can now anticipate this underground expansion.

League of Legends: A New Horizon - Star Guardian Ahri Animated Trailer

Enormously popular arena-based team game “League of Legends” is adding a quintet of new characters, with a special event lasting until September 25 and welcomed with this animé introduction.

Rainbow Six Siege Operation Blood Orchid

Ubisoft’s squad-oriented tactical action title “Rainbow Six Siege” goes to Hong Kong in this August 29 expansion which brought with it three new characters and their associated special skills.

NBA 2K18 - The Prelude

Basketball simulation “NBA 2K18” steps outside of the arena with ambitions to rule not just the league but the neighbourhood as well. This trailer promotes the game’s free, downloadable PlayStation and Xbox demo, available from September 8.

Fight of Gods - Launch Trailer

Budget tier fighting game whose character roster is pulled from the panopticon of world religion: Jesus, Buddha, Moses, Zeus, Odin, Amaterasu, Anubis and so on, a list that prompted Malaysian authorities to ban the Steam PC gaming platform as a whole.

Destiny 2 Live Action Dance Trailer

The Japanese trailer for September 6’s first person shooter and sci-fi epic “Destiny 2” dives head first into one aspect of the game that doesn’t always make it into the public perception: a selection of character gestures that make armored space warriors dance like there’s no tomorrow. — AFP-Relaxnews