This week in trailers: ‘League of Legends’ Worlds hype, ‘Déjà’ on iOS, ‘Pokémon Ultra’ and more (VIDEO)

Soar high as a bird in 'Fugl'. —Screengrab from YouTube videoSAN FRANCISCO, Ssept 16 — Take flight with “Fugl” and “Sky,” get ready for a mighty competition at the “League of Legends” World Championships, tickle your brain with quiz app “Déjà,” be amazed at the breadth and depth of “Divinity: Original Sin 2” — watch these and more in our round-up of 10 essential video game trailers for the week ending September 16, 2017.

League of Legends: Chase Your Legend — Doublelift | Worlds 2017

Hyping up the 5v5 game’s world championships, a 24-team tournament in China, this video profiles US player Doublelift who’s swapping normal life for being a champion. LoL Worlds take place September 23 - November 4.

Déjà Trailer

Timed trivia quiz for iOS, with the clever twist that players have to answer the previous rather than current question. Out now.

Uncover More Pokémon Ultra Sun and Pokémon Ultra Moon

Nintendo 3DS games “Pokémon Sun” and “Pokémon Moon” only released in November 2016 but these upcoming 2017 ultra editions are already capitalizing on fan appetites with an alternative story and new beasts to defeat, collect and train.

Fugl release trailer

Soar and dive through a peaceful world as a majestic bird. Out now on Mac and PC with VR and mobile editions to follow.

Divinity: Original Sin 2 — Feature Trailer

Hailed as an even greater success than its predecessor, the depth and appeal of action adventure “Divinity: Original Sin 2” is laid out as the game launches on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

Avernum 3: Ruined World Trailer

Trilogy closer for an acclaimed series of retro-style adventures, with an enormous, evolving world, a complex battle system, and a story that can be pursued -- or perhaps ignored, in favor of a humble merchant’s life. Due early 2018 on PC and iPad.

Shadow of War: Eat It Jerry and Not Today Brian

A pair of TV spots for combat-oriented Lord of the Rings spin-off “Middle-earth: Shadow of War,” in which beastly orcs remember how you treat them and can hold eternal grudges accordingly.

Mario Party: The Top 100 — Announcement Trailer — 187k

The minigames of the Mario Party series compressed into a single Nintendo 3DS cartridge or download, due November 10 2017.

Sky Reveal Teaser

A spiritual successor to acclaimed, meditative adventure “Journey” with social multiplayer in mind. Revealed for iOS during Apple’s September 12 event and expected later this year.

Overwatch | Play Nice, Play Fair

An atypical developer update for the hugely popular team action game, addressing bad behaviour versus what both the studio Blizzard and the rest of the playing community are going to do about it. — AFP-Relaxnews