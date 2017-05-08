This week in trailers: ‘Clash of Clans,’ ‘Prey,’ ‘The Inner World,’ ‘Old Man’s Journey’ (VIDEO)

‘Clash of Clans: How Do We Get Over There?’ — Youtube video screenshot via AFP-RelaxnewsLOS ANGELES, May 8 — Sip on some of the biggest and best trailers for new and upcoming games, released April 28 to May 5, 2017, including space station adventures Prey and Her Majesty’s Spiffing, the action-heavy Atomine and Strafe, a tease for new Clash of Clans and Darksiders departures, and the carefully crafted Run-a-Whale, and Old Man’s Journey.

1. Clash of Clans: How Do We Get Over There?

Teasing an update to massive iOS and Android game Clash of Clans, three characters muse on ways to reach new lands across the water.

youtu.be/TfQc3pDBHaY

2. Prey official launch trailer

Use futuristic weaponry, alien-derived biotechnologies, and your ability to transform yourself into a coffee mug to save humanity from destruction inside a laboratory space station orbiting earth. Released May 5 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

youtu.be/1hKTZGflqrc

3. Darksiders 3

After Darksiders 3 was leaked, a cinematic trailer introduces viewers to Fury, not technically a horsewoman of the apocalypse, but whip-wielding sister to the first game’s War. Shaping up for a 2018 release on PS4, XBO, and WinPC.

youtu.be/Qc5OMX0RV0g

4. The Inner World: The Last Wind Monk story trailer

Take flute-nosed Robert, trusty street-smart Laura, and flappy pigeon peck on a second point and click adventure to free the world of another needlessly cruel leader. Announced for PS4, XBO, WinPC, Mac and Linux, iOS and Android from July 2017.

youtu.be/4jKCn171D7w

5. Run-A-Whale launch trailer

Has an endless runner game ever been so beautifully presented? Launching May 11 on iOS and Android, players dive, slide, jump and fly through 50 goals, emerge victorious in encounters against giant octopuses and pirate ships, and wear jaunty hats on their fantastic journey.

youtu.be/meL2K2rk78A

6. Her Majesty’s Spiffing

Escape political upheaval on earth with a colonial expedition into outer space, dealing in puzzles, conversation, and the quirks of spaceship colleagues. Now out on iOS and Android.

youtu.be/Lm_cO05mk7w

7. Old Man’s Journey

Coming May 18 to iOS, Android, Win PC and Mac, this exquisitely crafted and compact adventure has already picked up a host of awards from the Independent Games Festival, Indiecade, and PAX East.

youtu.be/TKNn888DrS4

8. Strafe launch trailer

Blast your way into the sci-fi future with this fast-paced realization of weapon-wielding, monster-mashing ideals from genre classics Doom and Quake. PlayStation 4 and WinPC from May 9.

youtu.be/wyBX_TG7V7M

9. Atomine launch Trailer

Slick, stylish twin-stick shooter that’s different every time thanks to procedural level generation, set inside a computer network and both inspired by and retelling the events that surrounded true life deployment of military virus Stuxnet. Released May 4 on Windows PC.

youtu.be/SXYAUbd6QV4

10. Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood Benchmark

Tour through some of the more spectacular sights and scenes awaiting players of Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn when it launches second expansion Stormblood on June 20, 2017 for PS4, WinPC, and Mac.

youtu.be/3_JxY2pRHn4 — AFP-Relaxnews