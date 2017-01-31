This was a triumph: Violinist reinterprets ‘Still Alive’ from ‘Portal’ (VIDEO)

MOSCOW, Jan 31 — Gaming fans who have played Valve’s Portal would be familiar with the cheeky ending credit song for the game, Still Alive, and may enjoy this fresh take by violinist Anastasia Soina.

Soina layered multiple performances on her electric violin into a video, at one point layering nine performances together on the video.

To show her knowledge of the game, the video also feature clips of her throwing around an utterly adorable Companion Cube plushie (We want one too!).

Violinist Anastasia Soina performing ‘Still Alive’ from the video game ‘Portal’. — Picture via YouTube/Anastasia SoinaSung by Ellen McLain, who voiced GLaDOS in Portal, Still Alive is composed by Jonathan Coulton and is one of the most distinctive video game songs in recent memory.

The song won the “Best Original Vocal — Pop Song” award by the Game Audio Network Guild during their 2008 awards.