This prototype flight suit brings you that much closer to your Iron Man dreams (VIDEO)

LONDON, April 14 — Meet “Daedulus” — a prototype flight suit powered by mini-jet engines.

If it reminds you a little of Iron Man, you aren’t alone.

It is the brain child of Richard M. Browning, an ex-Royal Marine reservist who, like all great inventors, is “inspired by doing things that haven’t been done”.

The end-result, which you see in the video above, took Browning a whole year to perfect.

So, what’s it like to fly in a real-life Iron Man suit?

‘Like riding a bicycle in three dimensions,’ claims Browning.

We’ll have to take his word for it, as there are no plans to make these Iron Man suits available to the public yet.

Gravity Industries, world’s first human propulsion company has introduced ‘The Daedalus’, a prototype flight suit powered by mini-jet engines. — Screengrab from YouTube