This prototype flight suit brings you that much closer to your Iron Man dreams (VIDEO)

LONDON, April 14 — Meet “Daedulus” — a prototype flight suit powered by mini-jet engines.
If it reminds you a little of Iron Man, you aren’t alone.
It is the brain child of Richard M. Browning, an ex-Royal Marine reservist who, like all great inventors, is “inspired by doing things that haven’t been done”.
The end-result, which you see in the video above, took Browning a whole year to perfect.
So, what’s it like to fly in a real-life Iron Man suit?
‘Like riding a bicycle in three dimensions,’ claims Browning.
We’ll have to take his word for it, as there are no plans to make these Iron Man suits available to the public yet.