The virtual doctor will see you now (VIDEO)

Cardiologist Leslie Saxon can't be everywhere at once, but in the near future, maybe her digital avatar can.

The goal with the DocOn smartphone app is to give patients a new option to obtain medical information from a healthcare provider they know and trust instead of watching a video or searching for information online.

Saxon says digital doctors will be key in the ongoing efforts to personalise medical care.

Computer scientist Ari Shapiro constructed Saxon’s avatar. He says the technology to create digital humans has come a long way, allowing a person’s individual expressions and mannerisms to be captured.

“Capturing the doctor with how they are and how they express themselves would be important, as opposed to, for example, getting medical advice or information from a cartoon doctor, which you might not feel is legitimate,” says Ari Shapiro, research assistant professor at the University of Southern California.

Going forward, Saxon hopes these types of digital tools will not only be able to answer patients’ questions but also collect life-saving medical data using smartphone sensors, to help doctors treat their patients.

“So this way I capture your arrhythmia when you have it for the phone on where you were that day. I’ll know how much activity you did just pulling from the sensors on this thing,” says Dr Leslie Saxon, executive director of the USC Centre for Body Computing.

Giving doctors a new way to monitor their patients’ health in the digital age. — Reuters