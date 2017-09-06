The Steve Jobs Theatre will be ready for the presentation of the iPhone 8 (VIDEO)

NEW YORK, Sept 6 — For the first time, the giant of Cupertino is set to unveil its latest iPhones in the Apple Park campus at a keynote to be held on Tuesday, September 12. As a video recently posted on YouTube shows, construction work at Apple Park is all but finished.

The iPhone launch will be the first event to be held at the Steve Jobs Theatre. — YouTube/Duncan SinfieldAmerican Duncan Sinfield, a videographer specialized in spectacular drone footage, has posted an aerial exploration of Apple Park, just a few days before the event. The campus now appears to be perfectly functional, with only a few roads and green spaces still under construction. For its part, the Steve Jobs Theater looks to be ready for a full press launch on September 12.

Begun in 2013, work on the colossal Apple Park project will have taken more than four years to complete. It was not until April 2017 that the first Apple employees were able to move into the main campus building, a vast 260,000 square meter donut-shaped construction covered by the largest curved glass panels in the world. Located on a 70-hectare site, the building will ultimately welcome some 12,000 staff. The campus also includes a visitor center with an Apple Store and a café that are open to the public.

Along with workspace and research and development facilities, the campus also features a 10,000-square meter fitness center for Apple’s employees, who will also have the opportunity of relaxing in the site’s extensive surrounding green spaces, not to mention the orchard, fields and pond in the main building’s interior courtyard.

For its part, the Steve Jobs Theatre, which can seat up to 1,000 people, is an apt monument to the former Apple CEO, who initiated the Apple Park project before he died in 2011. It takes the form of a 6-meter high glass cylinder with a diameter of 50 meters, under a vast carbon fiber roof. — AFP-Relaxnews