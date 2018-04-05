The Sony Xperia XZ Premium with 4K HDR display gets a RM700 price cut

The Xperia XZ Premium is now officially priced at RM2,699 and it’s still a capable flagship for today’s standards. — Picture courtesy of Sony via SoyaCincauKUALA LUMPUR, April 5 — The Sony Xperia XZ Premium is the world’s first smartphone to feature a high-resolution 4K HDR display and 960fps super slow-mo. When it was launched in Malaysia, it had a hefty price tag of RM3,399. If you’re still interested in this device, Sony Mobile Malaysia has just announced a price cut of RM700.

It gets a 5.5″ 4K Triluminos panel and under its mirror finish body, it has a Snapdragon 835 processor that's mated to 4GB of RAM. It comes with 64GB of storage which is expandable via microSD. For better battery life management, the screen runs in 1080p most of the time and it switches to 4K only when it's needed.

In the imaging department, it gets a 19MP ½.3″ Motion eye camera that can shoot incredible 960fps slow-mo videos. For selfies, it gets a 13MP f/2.0 front camera that can shoot 1080p videos.

Juicing up the Xperia XZ Premium is a 3,230mAh battery which supports Quick Charge via USB-C. You still get a headphone jack and there’s also IP68 dust and water resistance.

Apart from the Xperia XZ Premium, Sony has also reduced the price of the Xperia XA1 Plus to RM1,299. This is their mid-range 5.5″ Full HD smartphone that comes with a MediaTek Helio P20 processor, 4GB of RAM an 32GB of storage.

It carries a 23MP f/2.0 Exmor RS main camera and a front-facing 8MP f/2.0 selfie shooter. The fingerprint sensor is embedded in the side power button and powering the device is a 3,430mAh battery.

If you’re interested in getting their latest Xperia XZ2 flagship smartphone, you still have time to enjoy its pre-order promotion with RM1,088 worth of freebies. According to Sony, they have decided to extend the promotion to 8th of April due to overwhelming response. Based on the Xperia XZ2 pre-order page, shipment is expected to start on 13th April 2018. You can learn more in our Sony Xperia XZ2 announcement post. — SoyaCincau