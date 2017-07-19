Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

The science of smartphone addiction (VIDEO)

Wednesday July 19, 2017
05:53 PM GMT+8

NEW YORK, July 19 — Smartphone addiction has reached the point that the mere thought of being separated from our phones strikes fear in our hearts.

This separation anxiety has even been given a name, “nomophobia”, demonstrating just how intensely this addiction has grown.

The intensity of our smartphone addiction can be explained in terms of neuroscience.

The release of the neurotransmitter dopamine is the basis of our smartphone addiction, according to an article from the American Marketing Association, because dopamine stimulates our seeking behaviour.

In the case of smartphone addiction, we seek messages, likes, and followers from social networks because they provide a rewarding feeling of validation and belonging.

These rewarding interactions function as positive reinforcement, strengthening our desire to seek even more from our smartphones and thus, driving our addiction.

In other words, our smartphone addiction is a vicious cycle. — Reuters

Smartphone addiction has reached the point that the mere thought of being separated from our phones strikes fear in our hearts. — Reuters pic

