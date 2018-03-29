‘The Room: Old Sins’ launching for Android in April

‘The Room: Old Sins’ has been welcomed as a fitting continuation of an acclaimed puzzle series. — AFP picNEW YORK, March 29 — The fourth game in the superb puzzle series The Room is on track for an April 19 release on Android devices, with a beta test anticipated over the coming weeks.

Fireproof Games has announced the April 19 release of critically acclaimed locked room puzzler The Room: Old Sins on Android.

Fourth in the series but self-contained in terms of setting and storyline, it debuted as a US$4.99 (RM19.31) premium app on iOS in January 2018 to strong reviews and has been a top 10 puzzle game download on iTunes almost ever since.

Pre-registration and beta test information will be announced as soon as Fireproof has confirmed dates, the studio said in a March 28 announcement, advising fans to watch its Twitter and Facebook accounts for timely information on that front.

In an earlier blog post, Fireproof explained the necessity for a delay, again thanking fans for their patience.

One of the bigger issues is the enormous diversity of Android devices. Whereas the studio will make an iOS app capable of supporting 10 to 15 fairly similar Apple devices, on Android that number swelled to 13,825 as far as The Room Three was concerned.

That also feeds into the need for a public pre-release testing phase.

“We’ll release the game, but limited to (say) 1000 people, who can sign up via a link that we’ll put on Facebook and Twitter when the beta starts,” Fireproof anticipated. “Between them, those people will have a few hundred different sorts of device, many of which we haven’t tested.”

A few rounds of comprehensive beta testing “will likely take two to three weeks,” each time expanding the test to more people, until the studio is confident the game will work on the devices it’s intended for.

The Room, released in 2012, won a British Academy Games Award, iPad Game of the Year from Apple, Best Handheld or Mobile Game from the Game Developers Choice Awards and two accolades from the International Mobile Game Awards.

Its 2013 and 2015 follow-ups, The Room Two and The Room Three, were likewise included among Apple’s annual roundup and BAFTA’s nominees list. — AFP-Relaxnews