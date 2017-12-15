The Predator guest stars in ‘Ghost Recon Wildlands’ game (VIDEO)

Stick around — ‘Ghost Recon: Wildlands’ surprises with a Predator Challlenge update. — Picture courtesy of UbisoftLOS ANGELES, Dec 15 — Supreme off-world hunter and 80s action movie icon, The Predator, is visiting the world of tactical team action game Ghost Recon Wildlands until early January 2018.

Taking inspiration from the plains, jungles and snowy mountains of Bolivia, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands launched March 2017.

Received as Ubisoft’s latest multi-studio take on the go-anywhere, do-anything ethos of the Grand Theft Auto style of open-world gaming, it cast players as members of an elite US Special Forces team sent to take down a ruthless drugs cartel and de facto state power.

It had to compete with the launches of high-profile single-player adventures Horizon Zero Dawn, Nioh, Mass Effect Andromeda and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild as well as a final update to social multiplayer action game Destiny.

What’s more, stablemate For Honour had only just landed the previous month, while 2015’s Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege continued to benefit from considerable post-release support.

Plus, there was this little PC game called PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds that airdropped onto a largely unsuspecting PC-playing and YouTube-watching gaming public just a few weeks after Wildlands itself.

Yet Wildlands gave players a chance to see what might happen if Grand Theft Auto Online gave them a chance to run riot over an entire (significantly compressed, segmented) country; Ubisoft could boast of achieving the biggest launch sales of 2017’s first three months, and by July was still calling Wildlands the year’s biggest hit to date.

A four-on-four, best-of-three death-match update arrived in October and calling players back to Bolivia is a new Predator Challenge update, in which players head into the jungle in an attempt to locate and kill the off-world warrior before it does the same to them.

The 1987 classic action movie had Arnold Schwarzenegger lead a squad of elite ex-military operatives on what was supposed to be a hostage rescue and turned into a face-off against an alien beast that has begun hunting them for sport.

Shane Black, who picked up his debut acting credit as the Predator’s first on-screen kill, directs The Predator, fourth film in the franchise, now intended for an August 2018 release. — AFP-Relaxnews