The OWC DEC is a multipurpose dock for the MacBook Pro

The OWC DEC adds legacy ports to the latest MacBook Pro. — Picture by OWC via AFPSAN FRANCISCO, Jan 4 — Good news, thanks to OWC DEC you can buy the latest generation MacBook Pro without dongles dangling everywhere.

The latest professional notebook from Apple is a masterpiece of industrial design and has an ingenious OLED touchscreen strip where one would usually find the function keys. And while a great innovation — it means an application-specific shortcut key is always just under your finger — it comes at a cost.

The new MacBook Pro has no ports on either side other than USB Type C connectors. This means that even doing something as simple as transferring images from an SD card needs an adaptor or a dongle.

And while this latest generation USB port will be the future, most consumers and their accessories — from monitors and printers to back-up hard drives — are routed in the present and with an array of cables from HDMI to VGA, and even FireWire 800.

Enter the OWC DEC, which will take a weight off many Mac users’ minds but will add a little mass to their notebook bags.

CNC milled from aluminium, the DEC is a base that fits snugly under the new MacBook Pro and adds full-sized USB ports, a Gigabit Ethernet port, a proper SD card slot and up to 4TB of extra flash storage.

Since Apple dropped optical drives from its premium notebooks back in 2012 it also stopped owners from being able to open up the devices and upgrade RAM or storage after purchase, so the option of quadrupling the hard-drive will be welcomed by many users.

However, the DEC adds nearly 10mm of thickness to a 2016 MacBook Pro and the company is yet to confirm how much more weight this base will add.

Nevertheless it’s an elegant solution to a real problem and even with the extra aluminium, the DEC only makes a 2016 MacBook Pro as thick as a 2012 MacBook Pro (2.4cm).

And while prices and shipping dates for the DEC are yet to be confirmed, OWC already has a more traditional solution on offer for those that have a latest generation Mac but need more ports.

Announced in November and set to go on sale in February for US$279 (RM1,255), the Thunderbolt 3 Dock connects to a single port on the latest Mac and offers five USB ports, FireWire 800, Ethernet, a mini Display port, SD card reader, plus analogue audio in and out ports. — AFP-Relaxnews