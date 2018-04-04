The OPPO F7 with 25MP selfie camera is coming to Malaysia this month

The OPPO F7 gets a larger 6.23″ screen and it also comes with a notch at the top. The screen pushes a FullHD+ resolution of 2280×1080 in a 19:9 display aspect ratio. — Picture courtesy of OPPO via SoyaCincauKUALA LUMPUR, April 4 — OPPO Malaysia will be introducing yet another selfie-centric smartphone and this time it’s their latest OPPO F7 series. This succeeds its current OPPO F5 and it boasts a higher resolution 25MP selfie camera that’s powered by AI.

Under the hood, the F7 runs on a newer 12nm Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P60 processor. It comes with either 4GB or 6GB of RAM that’s mated to 64GB and 128GB of storage respectively. If you need more, it still accepts microSD card expansion.

For the front, the F7 gets a 25MP f/2.0 selfie shooter with AI Beautification and HDR features while the rear gets a 16MP f/1.8 main camera. There’s a fingerprint sensor at the back or you can use Face Unlock which claims to use advanced AI recognition that maps 128 points on your face.

Powering the device is a 3,400mAh battery and it still charges via microUSB. Out of the box, it runs on Android 8.1 with ColourOS 5.0 skin on top.

Without giving specific dates, the OPPO F7 will be announced in the month of April and we reckon that OPPO Malaysia will bring multiple variants like its current F5. In India, the OPPO F7 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is going for 21,990INR which is about RM1,308. — SoyaCincau