The Japanese ‘Destiny 2’ trailer is a dance-off (VIDEO)

TOKYO, Sept 7 — Three minutes of joyous live-action choreography accompany the release of sci-fi action game “Destiny 2”.

As a follow-up to 2014’s multiplayer shooter “Destiny”, September’s apparent blockbuster video game “Destiny 2” is building on a tradition of space quest missions, weapon and artifact collection, and silly dance moves.

Keen to construct its epic-scale franchise debut as a shared-world experience with a heavy social aspect, development studio Bungie — previously known for creating the hugely influential “Halo” franchise — incorporated a number of conventions from Massively Multiplayer Online games.

One of those traditions is the ability make a player’s character communicate through a set of gestural movements or “emotes”: “Destiny” and its community homed in on dance-style emotes in particular, and Bungie allowed players to purchase additional movements, providing dozens of optional dance moves as a result.

That’s the context behind the Japanese commercial for “Destiny 2”, which launched yesterday on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One worldwide (a PC edition has been announced for October 24.)

The three-minute, live-action video lasts a full 13 seconds before the dance emote makes itself known, gradually escalating into a full-on dance party intercut with a smattering of solo, three-player, and multiplayer gameplay. — AFP-Relaxnews

'Destiny 2' is building on a tradition of space quest missions, weapon and artifact collection, and silly dance moves. — AFP pic