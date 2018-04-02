The iPhone 6 32GB is now slashed to RM1,299 in Malaysia

The iPhone 6 can be yours at RM1,299 instead of its previous reduced price of RM1,499. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, April 2 — Apple’s entry-level iPhone has hit a new low in terms of price. The iPhone 6 which was re-introduced last year with 32GB of storage is now RM700 cheaper than its original price.

To refresh your memory, the iPhone 6 was initially launched in 2014 with 16GB, 64GB and 128GB of storage and it was discontinued in 2016. The following year, Apple had quietly brought back the iPhone 6 for selected markets and it now comes with 32GB of storage. At RM1,999, this is Apple’s entry-level smartphone that’s positioned below the iPhone SE.

Starting from yesterday, the same device can be yours at RM1,299 instead of its previous reduced price of RM1,499.

In terms of specs, the iPhone 6 features a 4.7″ Retina HD display (1334×750) and it runs on a 1.4GHz Apple A8 chip with 1GB of RAM. It also comes with an 8MP f/2.2 main camera that does Full HD videos while the front comes with a 1.2MP camera. Powering the device is a 1,810mAh battery and it still comes with a headphone jack. In case you’re wondering, the iPhone 6 does support the latest iOS 11.

If you’re interested, you can check out the iPhone 6 at your nearest Switch or Machines outlet. Alternatively, you could consider the iPhone 6s Plus 32GB which is now going for RM2,099. It gets a better 5.5″ Full HD display, a more powerful Apple A9 chip and a 12MP main camera that has OIS and supports 4K videos. — SoyaCincau