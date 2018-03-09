The famous ‘bezel-less’ smartphone, Vivo Apex, is no longer just a concept

This Chinese manufacturer has gained a lot of fans in its home country, as well as in India and Southeast Asia over the last nine years — Picture courtesy of VivoBEIJING, March 9 — Vivo Apex, the concept smartphone that wowed techies at this year’s Mobile World Congress, is soon becoming a reality.

With an ‘almost’ truly bezel-less screen and a pop-up camera, the Vivo Apex made quite the impression at MWC when it beat Samsung and Apple to the punch. However, it was merely a concept, and Vivo did not suggest any dates… until now.

The 5.99-inch undisturbed OLED panel is not the only world first that has everyone excited, there’s more. The bottom half of the screen is actually a fingerprint scanner.

Furthermore, the Apex is equipped with Screen SoundCasting Technology, basically meaning it can turn the display into a speaker using vibrations.

Then, one you need to take a picture up pops the 8MP camera, which remains hidden when not in use.

For the moment, those are pretty much the only specs, however more information will probably come in the next few months as Vivo, according to Android Authority, is going to release the Apex smartphone to the public late 2018 or early 2019.

But it’s not all about the Apex. The company has also just released teasers for two unveilings set for March 19 and 27. First they will announce the X21 in China, which is reportedly going to be a followup to the Vivo X20 Plus US, featuring the new half-screen fingerprint scanner. This is confirmed by an invitation the company sent out recently.

And shortly after, in India this time, it will be the Vivo V9, a ‘selfie’ phone with a 24MP camera at the front and dual camera on the back that is expected to retail at around INR 25,000 ($384), which is slightly more expensive than the V7 and V7+ launching prices of INR 18,990 ($290) and INR 21,990 ($335). — AFP-Relaxnews