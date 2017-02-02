‘The Elder Scrolls Online’ welcomes return of ‘Morrowind’

'The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind' offers a new look at one of the franchise's older realms. — AFP pic

LAS VEGAS, Feb 2 — Open-world adventure The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind was first released in 2002 and to some it still remains the definitive swords and sorcery video game experience; this year it’s to become part of massively multiplayer title The Elder Scrolls Online.

Arriving June 6 within The Elder Scrolls Online will be a dedicated Morrowind expansion, adding the older game’s island of Vvardenfell but during a time period set long before the Morrowind game took place.

It adds a new character type, the Warden, to the game, a new storyline that has the player trying to evade the worst effects of an approaching meteor, and for players that like to test themselves against each other, a new arena called Ashlands for three teams of four.

It’s the largest addition to The Elder Scrolls Online (or “TESO”) to date, according to publisher Zenimax Media, and one which it hopes will attract new players and veterans alike.

Though it launched as a subscription MMO in 2014, building on the popularity of single-player game The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, the Windows PC, Mac, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One release The Elder Scrolls Online got rid of its monthly fee after a year.

Since then, players have been invited to pony up for additional perks through an ESO Plus scheme, but expansions such as Morrowind have attracted an upfront payment, just like TESO itself.

Therefore, The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind is being offered at US$59.99 (RM265.73) with the basic edition The Elder Scrolls Online (US$29.99) included; it’s the US$49.99 Gold Edition of The Elder Scrolls Online that includes four previous major expansions to date, while existing players are invited to upgrade to The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind for US$39.99. — AFP-Relaxnews