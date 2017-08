The dawn of airborne commuting could be here soon (VIDEO)

NEW YORK, Aug 16 — Fifty years ago, a helicopter company called New York Airways whisked passengers from the rooftop of the iconic Pan Am Building in midtown Manhattan to any city airport in just 10 minutes.

A fatal accident in 1977, however, brought the era to an end. 40 years later, new technology could open a new chapter in short-distance airborne commuting. — Bloomberg

Blade contracts with helicopter charter companies and focuses on providing a consistent customer-facing experience through a mobile app, much like Uber. — Bloomberg pic