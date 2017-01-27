Last updated Friday, January 27, 2017 1:27 pm GMT+8

‘The Avengers’ gets video game adaptation from ‘Tomb Raider,’ ‘Deus Ex’ studios (VIDEO)

Friday January 27, 2017
12:58 PM GMT+8

References to heroes from ‘The Avengers’ film franchise are scattered throughout the debut trailer for the multi-year, multi-game collaboration. — Picture courtesy of Marvel Entertainment / YouTube LLCReferences to heroes from ‘The Avengers’ film franchise are scattered throughout the debut trailer for the multi-year, multi-game collaboration. — Picture courtesy of Marvel Entertainment / YouTube LLCLOS ANGELES, Jan 27 ­— Marvel’s movie franchise The Avengers is headed for not one but a number of video game adaptations at the hands of the studios behind modern additions to the Tomb Raider and Deus Ex series.

References to heroes from The Avengers film franchise are scattered throughout the debut trailer for the Square Enix and Marvel Entertainment multi-year, multi-game collaboration.

The Avengers project is being designed for gamers worldwide and will be packed with all the characters, environments, and iconic moments that have thrilled longtime fans of the franchise,” said Marvel in a prepared statement.

“Featuring a completely original story, it will introduce a universe gamers can play in for years to come. More details on The Avengers project and other games will be announced in 2018.”

“Marvel is making games a key part of the landscape for Marvel storytelling, alongside comics, television and film.” — AFP-Relaxnews

