Tech week in review — Netflix, F8 Conference and Juicero (VIDEO)

Sunday April 23, 2017
NEW YORK, April 23 — Bloomberg’s Brad Stone and Techonomy CEO David Kirkpatrick review the big tech stories from the past week. 

They speak with Bloomberg’s Caroline Hyde on “Bloomberg Technology.” — Bloomberg

A machine that makes an eight-ounce glass of juice from Doug Evans startup Juicero, in New York, March 9, 2016. — Picture by Amy Lombard/The New York TimesA machine that makes an eight-ounce glass of juice from Doug Evans startup Juicero, in New York, March 9, 2016. — Picture by Amy Lombard/The New York Times

