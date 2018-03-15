Teaser released for ‘Shadow of the Tomb Raider’ (VIDEO)

'Shadow of the Tomb Raider' looks to have settled upon a South American locale for its Aztec adventure. — Handout via AFPNEW YORK, March 15 — A 20-second teaser for Shadow of the Tomb Raider arrives ahead of a full reveal on April 27 and a September 2018 launch.

As expected after a website update earlier in the week, Shadow of the Tomb Raider is the next game in a treasure-hunting, death-defying action adventure Tomb Raider series.

The 20-second supercut of scenes from the upcoming game, released by Square Enix, is also being shown in front of screenings of the Tomb Raider movie, based on 2013’s franchise reboot of the same name.

In her new adventure, bow-toting archaeologist Lara Croft will be swapping the Japanese island of Tomb Raider and the Siberian wastes of 2015’s sequel for verdant South American jungle, according to the video’s cinematic tease.

The trailer begins with a solar eclipse and ends with Lara facing a group of pyramid structures as darkness falls over the land.

The Tomb Raider franchise began in 1996 and Shadow of the Tomb Raider will be its 12th entry in total; 2013’s reboot focused in on Lara’s untold origin story and recast the heroine as a somewhat more realistic character.

Square Enix is promising a full reveal on April 27, at which point pre-order options are also expected to go live.

British studio and traditional franchise home Crystal Dynamics is listed alongside Tomb Raider and Rise of the Tomb Raider co-developer Eidos Montreal on the official website, tombraider.com.

A September 14 launch across PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC gives it a month’s space until the arrival of annual juggernaut Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, announced on March 8 with a May 17 reveal planned.

Oscar-winning actress Alicia Vikander of The Danish Girl and Ex Machina plays adventurous archaeologist Lara Croft in Warner Bros Pictures’ March 16 adaptation of Tomb Raider” — AFP-Relaxnews