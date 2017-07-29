Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Take a walk down the ‘world’s first smart street’ (VIDEO)

Saturday July 29, 2017
10:05 AM GMT+8

LONDON, July 29 ― A small alleyway off of Oxford Street ― one of Europe's busiest streets ― has been transformed into the world's first smart street in a £500,000 (RM2.8 million) refurbishment.

The street includes the latest green energy innovations from across the world, including tiles that produce kinetic energy when walked on and a "clean air bench" removing pollutants from the atmosphere.

Jace Tyrrell, CEO of the New West End Company that commissioned the work, said there are plans to introduce 20 more of these streets across London within a decade. ― Reuters

People walk along a Pavegen technology footpath on a 'smart street' in central London July 28, 2017. ― Reuters picPeople walk along a Pavegen technology footpath on a 'smart street' in central London July 28, 2017. ― Reuters pic

