Take a sneak peek at ‘Super Mario Odyssey’ with new Nintendo Switch trailer (VIDEO)

Saturday January 14, 2017
TOKYO, Jan 14 — As part of their Switch presentation, Nintendo released the first trailer for the console’s Super Mario Odyssey.

The game sees popular character Mario leaves the Mushroom Kingdom on new adventures, with the trailer showing him in various locations.

It is one of a series of games set to feature on the Nintendo Switch, along with Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild, Splatoon 2, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

The Nintendo Switch is set to be out on March 3, with Mario coming to Nintendo Switch later in the year for the holiday season. — AFP-Relaxnews

