Take a dive into icy depths with GoPro (VIDEO)

QUEBEC CITY, Jan 7 — This spectacular video from the GoPro Awards captures the silent beauty of an icy lake.

The clip of the aquatic wonderland is the work of Matthew Villegas using a GoPro Hero4 camera.

According to a short write-up posted together with the video on YouTube, it was taken in Morrison quarry, in Quebec, Canada.

This spectacular video from the GoPro Awards shows some beautiful underwater images, near the frozen surface of a giant lake. — Screengrab from YouTube