Super Mario Run breaks records in just 4 days

TOKYO, Dec 22 — Nintendo has announced that Super Mario Run has already broken records, with over 40 million downloads during its first four days on the App Store reports TechCrunch.

Although early estimates suggested the app would go on to beat Pokemon Go’s recent success, a press release from Nintendo now confirms the number of the downloads.

Nintendo also added that in addition to Super Mario Run’s top ranking in the “free” chart of the App Store in 140 different global markets (of the 150 where it’s available), the app is also in the top 10 for best grossing games in 100 different markets.

For those who haven’t yet downloaded the app, it can be downloaded via the iTunes App Store. — AFP-Relaxnews