‘Super Mario Odyssey’ most-viewed Switch Presentation trailer (VIDEO)

‘Super Mario Odyssey’ was the most successful of ten January 13 trailers supporting the Nintendo Switch. — Picture courtesy of Nintendo EuropeTOKYO, Jan 17 — Three days on from Nintendo’s Switch console presentation in January 2017, and Super Mario Odyssey leads the ten official trailers uploaded immediately afterwards, ahead of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Which games made outside of Nintendo attracted the most attention?

Most popular official Nintendo Switch presentation trailers, January 17, 2017:

1. Super Mario Odyssey, 7.5m views

The fantastical Mushroom Kingdom meets New York simulacrum New Donk City as Mario gets at least one new hat — it can double as both a boomerang and a portable stepping stone. Expected Holiday 2017.

2. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, 5.3m views

A headliner for Nintendo since it was first teased in 2016, Zelda: Breath of the Wild brings an open, explorable world to the well-loved action-adventure franchise. One of five launch-day titles for March 3.

3. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, 2.4m views

Brought over from the Wii U with a new clutch of courses from previous Mario Kart games, as well as characters old and new, players can now carry two special items, and Battle Mode is back. April 28.

4. Sonic Mania, 2.08m views

The highest ranked game that’s both made by someone other than Nintendo and launching on other consoles as well. Revealed mid-2016 and made by two teams well-regarded for unofficial Sonic games. Official release is “2017,” could be March to May.

5. Splatoon 2, 1.55m views

Its predecessor a must-have for Nintendo’s previous console (the Wii U,) paint-spraying team game Splatoon 2 adds new arenas, equipment, and customization options. Saved for mid-2017, northern Summer.

6. Arms, 1.5m views

Speaking of Splatoon, vibrant boxing riff Arms has a similar visual style and its own twist on an existing concept. Players bop each other from distance with springy, extendable arms via the Switch’s motion controllers. Spring 2017, likely April or May.

7. Xenoblade Chronicles 2, 1.09m views

A sequel to one of the Nintendo Wii’s ambitious and accomplished role-playing adventure, this surely can’t be released too close to Zelda to avoid unnecessary competition; announced for “2017.” The ranking’s second non-Nintendo-made game.

8. Super Bomberman R, 1.06m views

Frantic eight-player action and the return of a classic franchise. Detach a Switch controller from the console’s screen and it divides in two; each half controls one character in Konami’s “Super Bomberman R.” Launch day, March 3.

9. 1-2 Switch, 991k views

A minigame collection that shows off the Switch’s peculiarly tactile controllers, and the one most obviously designed for mass appeal. Launch day, March 3, as are re-releases “Just Dance 2017” and “Skylanders Imaginators” which didn’t get new trailers.

10. Puyo Puyo Tetris, 385k views

Tetris was hugely popular on Nintendo’s 1989 portable console, the Game Boy. View counts for Sega’s Puyo Puyo Tetris don’t suggest similar fortunes on the Switch. Spring 2017; since 2014 on other consoles. — AFP-Relaxnews