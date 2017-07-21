Summer photo focus: Print your snaps with these three apps

The Lalalab app can be used to turn any photo into various fun formats. — Handout via AFPPARIS, July 21 — Vacations are prime times to shoot selfies, landscapes or groups of friends and family. Over the course of a week, Relaxnews is focusing on photography, with a pick of cameras, tools and gadgets to get the best out of summer snaps. Favourite vacation memories can be enjoyed all year round by printing snaps using specially dedicated apps to edit and print photos stored on a smartphone, in the cloud or on social networks. These services are also available online via a web browser.

Pictures galore

As a well-established reference in the field, Photobox is a photo printing service offering all kinds of formats and photo gifts, such as paper prints, posters, books, mugs, canvasses, calendars and more. The mobile app offers fast access to the service and its editing functions. It can be used to print photos quickly and easily from multiple online accounts (storage, social networks, etc.), as well as pictures stored directly on a smartphone.

Photobox is available to download from Google Play (Android) and the Apple App Store (iOS).

Fun prints

In a few simple clicks, the Lalalab app can be used to turn any photo into magnets, postcards, smartphone cases, storage boxes and various fun formats to decorate walls, give as gifts or just enjoy.

Lalalab is available to download from Google Play (Android) and the Apple App Store (iOS).

Original formats

Cheerz aims to make photo printing easy and fun. Here too, photos can be printed in various original formats (Polaroid, magnets, heart shapes, boxes, etc.) for a fun way to cherish favourite snaps from a family vacation or a weekend with friends. The interface can be used to customise creations in various ways or add filters to get the best out of snaps or selfies.

Cheerz is available to download from Google Play (Android) and the Apple App Store (iOS). — AFP-Relaxnews