Summer photo focus: Print vacation snaps instantly

The Fujifilm Instax Square SQ10 is priced €289 (RM1,430). — Picture courtesy of Fujifilm CorporationSAN FRANCISCO, July 19 — Vacations are prime times to shoot selfies, landscapes or groups of friends and family. Over the course of a week, Relaxnews is focusing on photography, with a pick of cameras, tools and gadgets to get the best out of summer snaps. Vacationers who are keen to share pictures with travel buddies they meet along the way might like one of the new instant cameras, often called “Polaroid” cameras after the brand that made instant snapping popular in the 1980s.

The Fujifilm Instax Square SQ10 is also the first hybrid square-format instant camera. It has a digital sensor and new built-in image processing technologies. These help capture sharp and colour-rich photos and maintain brightness levels in low light, as well as helping the autofocus track moving subjects. The Instax Square SQ10 has 10 color filters, a handy brightness control tool and a vignetting function. The Fujifilm Instax Square SQ10 is out now priced US$280 (RM1,200). A 10-sheet pack of film costs US$17.

The Polaroid Snap Touch is a compact instant camera fits comfortably in hand. It has a 13-Megapixel sensor and a 3.5-inch touch screen, which is handy for cropping photos or applying filters.

The Polaroid Snap Touch is priced US$179.99. A 50-sheet pack of film costs about US$25.

The Prynt Pocket isn’t a camera but a portable photo printer to hook up to an iPhone. This accessory can print any photo, anywhere, anytime, directly from an Apple smartphone via the Lightning connector. Note that with compatible paper, the photo prints are also adhesive. A model for Android smartphones is expected soon. The Prynt Pocket is available for preorder priced US$150 with shipping due to star this week. A 40-sheet pack of printer paper costs US$20. — AFP-Relaxnews