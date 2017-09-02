‘Street Fighter II’ returning to cartridge format

This ‘Street Fighter II’, however, requires an original, North American Super Nintendo in order to work. — Handout via AFPTOKYO, Sept 2 — Capcom is teaming up with limited edition specialist iam8bit to re-release Super Nintendo title Street Fighter II on cartridge for November 2017.

Only 5,500 copies of Street Fighter II 30th Anniversary will be manufactured, each selling for US$100 apiece (RM430), the result of a partnership between publishing label Capcom and specialist online retailer iam8bit.

Nintendo already has shrunken its Super Nintendo console for a late September 2017 debut as the all-in one Super NES Classic Edition, but this Street Fighter II requires an original, North American Super Nintendo in order to work.

Released as an arcade cabinet in 1991 before making its home debut on the Super Nintendo Entertainment System — alternatively known as the SNES, Super Famicom, or Super NES depending on regional preference — Street Fighter II popularised the fighting game genre and helped establish the SNES in its tussle against Sega’s home console, the Genesis.

Those dates make it 25 years since Street Fighter II landed on the SNES, but in fact 30 years since the franchise made its arcade debut in 1987.

The iam8bit collaboration has resulted in a SNES cartridge (compatible with North American but not Japanese or European consoles,) packaged within a fold-out retail box with foil, gloss and embossments, and accompanied by an instruction booklet and “retro pack-in surprises.”

The vast majority of those 5,500 cartridges are red, with a random 1,000 customers being sent a translucent glow-in-the-dark green variant instead.

It’s the first in a line of Legacy Cartridge Collection packages which will likewise include restored instruction booklets, vintage art and secret pack-ins.

Many of the characters of Street Fighter II are known for their ability to throw out fire or energy blasts in combat and, intriguingly, Capcom and iam8bit are entreating eventual owners to “exercise extreme caution” and “make sure there is fire extinguishment equipment nearby” when using the reproduction cartridge, an acknowledgement that original SNES hardware is considered a “vintage collectible” by this point in time.

Away from genuine SNES consoles, in recent years some sections of the retro gaming community have turned to emulation consoles such as Hyperkin’s RetroN 5 and Cyber Gadget’s Retro Freak, systems which use software emulation to run games from original cartridges and contemporary formats.

Nintendo’s limited-run Classic Mini NES (2016) and upcoming Classic Mini SNES (2017) simplify things even further, doing away with cartridge slots and SD card readers to provide a miniaturised reproduction console with several dozen games baked in, though without any authorised way to update or expand the on-board collection. — AFP-Relaxnews