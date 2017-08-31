Strange but true: Twitter bans man after mosquito death threat

Twitter permanently froze a Japanese man’s account after he made a death threat against a mosquito. — Reuters picTOKYO, Aug 31 — Social networking site Twitter has attracted ridicule on social media after it banned a user in Japan for making a death threat against a mosquito.

Yes, you read it right, and no, this is not fake news.

According to SoraNews24, it all began on August 20 when user @nemuismywife took to Twitter to complain about being repeatedly bitten by a mosquito while watching TV.

After killing the persistent pest, he tweeted: “B******! Where do you get off biting me all over while I’m just trying to relax and watch TV? Die! (Actually you’re already dead).”

He also attached a picture of the dead insect to his tweet.

Not long after, he received the following notice from Twitter, saying his account had been frozen and cannot be reactivated.

The user shared it via his new Twitter account, @DaydreamMatcha.

For those who do not read Japanese, it roughly translates as:

“Thank you for using Twitter. Your account has been frozen because it was used to send messages containing threats. Tweets containing threats are not allowed under our terms of service. This account cannot be reactivated. Thank you for your understanding.”

He tweeted: “My previous account was permanently frozen after I said I killed a mosquito. Is this a violation?”

At time of writing, the tweet has been retweeted almost 32,000 times and liked almost 27,500 times.

In recent months, Twitter has rolled out a number of new measures and tools to curb online abuse and harassment on its platform.