Steam reveals top-selling PC games of 2016: ‘No Man’s Sky,’ ‘Stardew Valley’ join ‘GTA V’

A look at some of the top 100 best sellers of 2016 in the Steam store. — Picture by Valve Corporation via AFPNEW YORK, Jan 2 — Video game giant Valve has rolled out a list of its top sellers for the year just passed, with small team hits Stardew Valley, Rocket League, Cities Skylines and No Man’s Sky joining enormous, well-advertised affairs like Grand Theft Auto V, Tom Clancy’s The Division, and Fallout 4.

Using a tiered approach, Valve split the Steam store’s 100 best-selling titles into four batches: Platinum (12 games), Gold (12), Silver (16), and Bronze (60.)

The results demonstrated the appeal of big-budget, high-profile releases from both 2016 and 2015 — Fallout 4, The Division, Grand Theft Auto V, The Witcher 3, Total War: Warhammer XCOM 2, Civilization VI, Dark Souls, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, all made the Platinum tier — as well as highly anticipated or supremely focused games from smaller teams (No Man’s Sky and Rocket League respectively, both Platinum-ranked.)

By virtue of players making plenty of optional purchases, several free games also made the ranking, including Valve’s own Dota 2 and Team Fortress 2, as well as Warframe, Smite, War Thunder, Knight Online, Path of Exile, and Tree Savior.

One of December’s biggest surprises, space-faring planet explorer Astroneer, also made the Bronze tier, as did community-originated action game Squad, and indie favourites like Undertale, Factorio, Don’t Starve Together, Darkest Dungeon, Euro Truck Simulator 2 (and its more recent American successor,) Garry’s Mod, Endless Legend (whose French studio is now part of Sega) and the dinosaur-themed Ark: Survival Evolved.

A full list can be found here. Steam published the rundown as an annual Winter Sale draws to a close on January 2. — AFP-Relaxnews