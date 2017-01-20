Steam boss tips rival, names ‘Plants vs. Zombies’ his top game of 2016 (VIDEO)

Screen capture of the trailer for 'Plant vs Zombies'.SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 20 — An Ask Me Anything session conducted on January 17 saw Valve CEO Gabe Newell shed some light on a number of topics including the nature of the company’s work-in-progress projects, two films being developed with J.J. Abrams, and three of Newell’s favourite games.

Asked to pick a favourite game of 2016 that wasn’t developed by his own company, Newell’s co-workers told him it was the eminently accessible Plants vs. Zombies.

“And then they laughed at me,” he said on Reddit.

Before Clash of Clans and Candy Crush Saga, before Where’s My Water? and Angry Birds, there was Plants vs. Zombies.

The bright-coloured garden-tending strategy game has since been made available across a multitude of platforms — Mac, PC, consoles and mobiles — spawning several sequels and branching off into other genres.

Since then, Newell’s Valve Corp, which uses Steam to distribute its own and other company’s games, went through a major falling out with Plants vs. Zombies owner Electronic Arts. EA set up its own PC gaming service, Origin, and stopped using Steam for distribution.

That’s not prompted Newell to boycott EA’s output. Android and iOS hit Plants vs. Zombies: Heroes released in 2016; it leveraged the workings of card games like Hearthstone and The Elder Scrolls: Legends, wrapping them up in a cute, casual, but no less engrossing package.

Other topics touched upon ranged from virtual reality to film projects and the unusual organisation structure of Valve itself.

Announced in 2013 with J.J Abrams, two movie adaptations of the Half-Life and Portal games are still in development, Newell confirmed, while the company is working on an entirely new game set within the Half-Life and Portal fictional universe.

And after competitive multiplayer games Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and Dota 2 have accounted for much of Valve’s public gaming focus, the developer has got a single-player game on the go.

However, it’s not yet clear whether the single-player game Half-Life and Portal universe game and unspecified virtual reality projects overlap. But the company does look for a crossover between “technology that we think has traction, a group of people who want to work on that, and one of the game properties that feels like a natural playground [for the technology and design challenges],” he said during the session.

Having already mentioned the Plants vs. Zombies release, Newell named Portal 2 as his favourite single-player game from the company’s roster and Dota 2 — Steam’s most popular attraction — his favourite multiplayer game.

Not to say that a Half-Life 2: Episode 3 or full-blown Half-Life 3 is off the table, with fans waiting since 2007 for a result. “People move to the project where they think they can create the most value,” he said of Valve’s famously flat and fluid structure. — AFP-Relaxnews