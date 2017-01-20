Last updated Friday, January 20, 2017 12:50 pm GMT+8

Spike Jonze collaborates on new VR project

US director Spike Jonze. — AFP picUS director Spike Jonze. — AFP picNEW YORK, Jan 20 — A new virtual reality (VR) content partnership between 21st Century Fox division FoxNet and virtual reality firm Within will result in two VR projects that have just been revealed.

The first project is based on the Planet of the Apes franchise and will be directed and produced by Within CEO Chris Milk, according to The Hollywood Reporter. It will be available on the Within app and will use “artificial intelligence to deliver a shared social experience.”

In the second project, Within CEO Chris Milk will produce and direct a film with the working title I Will Remember You, which he developed alongside director Spike Jonze (Her). Annapurna Pictures will also be involved in the project, and its founder Megan Ellison will co-produce the film with Jonze and Milk.

That completed project will also be available via the Within app. — AFP-Relaxnews

