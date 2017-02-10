Sony’s new 4K Ultra HD TVs, Blu-ray player hit stores in March

Sony’s Ultra HD TVs claim to offer an enhanced HDR experience with greater clarity and a wider range of colours and contrast. ― AFP picNEW YORK, Feb 10 ― Sony has announced pricing and release dates for the newest editions of their Ultra HK Blu-ray Player and Ultra HD TVs.

The UBP-X800 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Player is now available for pre-order for a suggested retail price of US$300 (RM1,332) from Amazon and Best Buy along with other authorized dealers. The player will be available in stores in March.

The Blu-ray player is compatible with most optical disc formats including Blu-ray 3D and Super Audio CD and claims to have twice the color range of existing conventional players and up to 100 times dynamic range for realistic picture quality.

Meanwhile, Sony's newest lineup of 4K HDR Ultra HD televisions will also hit store shelves in March. All models are also available for pre-sale today.

The TVs claim to offer an enhanced HDR experience with greater clarity and a wider range of colours and contrast. Dual database processing reduces on-screen noise and maximises clarity, while Motionflow technology features smooth, natural motion reproduction.

Prices range between US$1,000 ― US$7,500. ― AFP-Relaxnew