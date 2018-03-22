Sony Xperia XZ2 and XZ2 Compact have arrived in Malaysia

The Sony XZ2 is officially priced at RM3,299 while the smaller Xperia XZ2 Compact is going for RM2,899. — Screen capture via YouTube/SoyaCincau KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — Less than a month from its unveiling at MWC 2018, Sony has finally launched its new Xperia XZ2 and XZ2 Compact in Malaysia. These are their latest flagship smartphones with a 18:9 display and they are capable of shooting 4K videos in HDR

The Sony Xperia XZ2 is officially priced at RM3,299 while the smaller Xperia XZ2 Compact is going for RM2,899. Both models will be available beginning next month, April 2018, and they will be running on Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box.

Pre-orders for the Xperia XZ2 will start tomorrow, 23 March until 4 April and they are providing a special pre-order bundle with freebies worth RM1,088. This includes a pair of Sony ZX770BN Wireless Noise Cancelling headphones (pictured below), a hardshell premium backpack, Sony Exclusive Touch n Go card with RM100 credit, a phone case and screen protector.

You can pre-order the Xperia XZ2 at all Sony Stores, Sony Centres and selected retail outlets. Online orders are also available exclusively on 11street.

To recap, the Xperia XZ2 features a 5.7″ Full HD+ display and it is powered by the latest Snapdragon 845 processor with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It gets a 19MP Motion Eye camera with f/2.0 G Lens and a front facing 5MP f/2.2 selfie camera. Super Slow-mo has also been improved with the support for 960fps capture in Full HD resolution.

Apart from having an HDR display, the XZ2 also gets a Dynamic Vibration System which allows you to “feel” your video content through vibration. As usual, there’s also support for Hi-Res Audio and it also has stereo speakers that feature S-Force Front Surround.

Powering the Xperia XZ2 is a 3,180mAh battery which charges via USB Type-C. For the first time, it finally supports Qi Wireless Charging but it loses the traditional 3.5mm headphone jack.

At RM2,899, the new Xperia XZ2 Compact is pricier than previous Xperia Compact models but it has fewer compromises than before. This time, it gets a 5.0″ 18:9 display in FullHD+ resolution and it has the same processor, RAM and storage capacity as its bigger XZ2 model. You also get the same IP68 water resistance, stereo speakers but the XZ2 Compact lacks Dynamic Vibration System and wireless charging. On board it gets a slightly smaller 2,870mAh battery and it also charges via USB Type-C.

To learn more, you can check out our first impressions or watch our hands-on video below. — SoyaCincau