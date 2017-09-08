Social networks extend gains as news sources in US, survey shows

More than half of Americans aged 50 or older reported getting news on social media sites, up 10 percentage points from 2016, according to new figures from Pew Research. — istock.com/svetikd pic via AFPWASHINGTON, Sept 8 — Social networks have made more gains as news sources for Americans in 2017, according to a study released yesterday suggesting more woes for traditional news organisations.

The Pew Research Centre report showed 67 per cent of US adults are getting at least some of their news on social media, with 20 per cent doing so often.

That represents a modest increase from early 2016, when 62 per cent of Americans reported getting news on social media.

But the rise also pointed to the steady growth in the importance of networks like Facebook and Twitter for news. And the 2017 growth was driven by increases among those who are older, less educated and nonwhite, Pew said.

For the first time in Pew surveys, more than half of Americans aged 50 or older reported getting news on social media sites, up 10 percentage points from 2016.

Significantly, the gap between television and social media as a news source showed signs of narrowing.

As of August, 43 per cent of Americans reported "often" getting news online, compared to 50 per cent who are consistent consumers of television news. This gap was 19 points in early 2016, more than twice as large.

Facebook remained the most important social media site as a source of news because ot its massive user base. Pew said some two-thirds of Americans use Facebook, and a majority of those users get news on the site, similar to 2016.

This translates into just under half (45 per cent) of Americans getting news on Facebook.

Some 18 per cent of US adults get news on YouTube, the Google-owned video platform, and 11 per cent on Twitter, according to the survey.

Behind the top three, Americans reported getting some news via Instagram, Snapchat, LinkedIn, Reddit, WhatsApp and Tumblr.

"Not only have Americans grown somewhat in their use of social media for news overall, but now they are more likely than ever to get news from multiple social media sites," the report said, noting that 26 per cent of survey respondents said they got news from two or more of these sites.

The survey was conducted August 8-21, among 4,971 US adults in Pew's American Trends Panel. — AFP-Relaxnews