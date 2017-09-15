‘Skyrim’ on Switch dated; ‘Doom,’ ‘Wolfenstein II’ announced (VIDEO)

‘Skyrim’ set new standards in scope and scale when it landed on Xbox 360, PlayStation 3 and Windows PCs. — Handout via AFPTOKYO, Sept 15 — First shown on Nintendo Switch in October 2016, iconic action adventure game The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim will be released on November 17, 2017, while two more games from the same studio network, Doom and Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus have been announced.

Having made its debut in 2011, expansive role-playing game experience The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim set new standards in scope and scale when it landed on Xbox 360, PlayStation 3 and Windows PCs.

Since then, and beyond an initial tranche of optional, purchasable expansion packs, its enduring appeal has been evidenced by several re-releases: First as a Legendary Edition for that original trio of systems, then in October 2016 by way of a Special Edition for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, with the promise of a PlayStation VR edition for November 2017 — one which now coincides day and date with the Switch version.

Numerous awards have been heaped upon Skyrim, following its long-awaited release, with its fan community delivering a wide variety of optional tweaks and modifications for the PC version and Bethesda eventually finding a way to oversee and commercialise their distribution through the August 2017 introduction of a Creation Club feature.

And so, after six years on home consoles and computers, it’s time for Skyrim to go portable (laptop PC setups not withstanding), and it will do so 13 months after its original Switch reveal, its November 17 release announced during a general September 13 video update from Nintendo.

Skyrim will include platform-appropriate features on the Switch, such as motion controls for combat and lock picking, as well as its three original post-release add-ons Dawnguard, Hearthfire and Dragonborn, Bethesda confirmed in a blog post.

It will also be possible for players to don outfits and gear from The Legend of Zelda — Switch and Wii U title The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has been favourably compared to Skyrim in a manner suggesting that it approaches and even surpasses its highly influential predecessor as an open-world, fantasy themed role-playing adventure — and players can equip themselves by using a related Amiibo figurine or by seeking out those treasures as they explore, according to a trailer aired during the September 13 Nintendo Direct video.

In addition, two more titles from publishing house Bethesda Softworks will also arrive on Switch, though precise dates were not yet given.

First-person shooter Doom is a more recent entry to the Bethesda roster, having been released in May 2016 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

Details were sparse but further information was promised over “the coming weeks and months” ahead of a Holiday 2017 launch.

Similarly, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus offers an ahistorical first-person shooter adventure through a post-war USA.

It’s already targeting an October 27 release on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC, and will now also release on the Switch sometime in 2018. — AFP-Relaxnews