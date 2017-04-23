Six ZX Spectrum classics and their modern-day equivalents

A screenshot of the ‘Manic Miner’ game for the ZX Spectrum. — Picture courtesy of Internet Archive/Bug-Byte SoftwareSAN FRANCISCO, April 23 — Britain’s rubber-keyed 1980s home computer, the ZX Spectrum, turns 35 years old on April 23, 2017.

Celebrate its milestone by going back to the originals with six cult classics, or take our suggestions for some modern equivalents.

Manic Miner (1983) / Jet Set Willy (1984)

Where Manic Miner had Miner Willy making his way out of an underground network filled with strange dangers, follow-up Jet Set Willy had him cleaning up his equally unsafe house after a wild party. Retro homages You Have to Win the Game and Super Win the Game for Windows, Mac and Linux should hit the nostalgic nerves just right.

Boulder Dash (1984)

Dig around a sequence of underground levels, collecting diamonds and not only avoiding boulders but also ensuring that they fall on enemies. Boulder Dash is also available in an official and updated capacity on iOS and Android as Boulder Dash: 30th Anniversary. Similar pursuits can be found in Steamworld Dig for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, 3DS, Mac, PC and more, in which a mining robot ventures below the crust, and Super Motherload, for PS4, Mac, PC, and PS3, set on subterranean Mars.

Dizzy — The Ultimate Cartoon Adventure (1982)

Cute adventurous egg Dizzy, who appropriately flips about when jumping from one platform to another, led the start of this beloved franchise, searching for crucial bits and bobs in order to save the kingdom of Katmandu. For more up-to-date riffs on the Dizzy formula, see Spud’s Quest on Windows PC, which is consciously inspired by the franchise (as well as the later Zelda and Metroid,) as well as another PC release in Wuppo, featuring a similarly white, rotund anthropomorph on an puzzle-filled action-adventure.

Horace Goes Skiing (1982)

A game in two parts, in which the title character, a bipedal blob with cavernous eyes, has to make his way across a road — much like in arcade classic Frogger — in order to reach a ski rental shop, before descending a mountain course. These days, try splicing a session on the unending traffice traverser Crossy Road (iOS, Android, Windows PC) or its Disney and Star Wars spin-offs with a go on Slippy Slopes Extreme Ski Race for iOS or Android.

Rainbow Islands (1989)

This jump’n’run sequel to bubble-popping puzzler Bobble Bubble switched genres entirely, first releasing on Commodore 64, ZX Spectrum and Amstrad CPC. Arguably excelling to an even greater degree on the next generation’s Amiga, Atari ST and Mega Drive a year later, where programmers had fewer struggles with what, by then, had become the Spectrum’s relative restrictions. For a modern equivalent receiving similar levels of critical praise, seek out Owlboy for Mac, Linux and PC, which is due a console conversion in due course. — AFP-Relaxnews