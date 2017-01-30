Six upcoming video game releases

Each day ‘Poochy & Yoshi’s Woolly World’ is played unlocks a new animated clip. — Picture by Good Feel/NintendoTOKYO, Jan 30 — It’s anime franchise tie-in time as Digimon World: Next Order and Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 — Road to Boruto release the same last week of January and first week of February 2017, a week which also welcomes retro punch-up Double Dragon IV, mobile debut Fire Emblem: Heroes, cute yarn Poochy & Yoshi’s Woolly World and semi-historical tactical adventure Dynasty Warriors: Godseekers.

Double Dragon IV

Dates: January 29 PlayStation, January 30 Windows PC

Systems: PS4, Windows PC

It’s the 30th anniversary of the arcade classic Double Dragon this year but rather than wait until July, this very retro-looking return is out in January. Arc System Works of the solid Guilty Gear and BlazBlue franchises handles the eagerly anticipated homage.

Digimon World: Next Order

Dates: January 27 (Europe,) January 31 (North America,) February 26 (Japan)

System: PlayStation 4

With many long-time fans hoping for a return to the approach of 1999’s first Digimon World game, Next Order should give it to them; even the plot is about a lapsed Digimon fan coming back to the franchise. Players raise and train monster pets while exploring a digital world.

Dynasty Warriors: Godseekers

Dates: January 31 (NA,) February 1 (EU,) since August in Japan

Systems: PS4, Vita

Expanding the reach of traditional, frenetic action franchise Dynasty Warriors with a turn-based tactical entry, maintaining the series’ customary semi-historical Chinese setting in terms of costume, characters, fantastical armoury and super powers. Well received upon its Japanese debut.

Fire Emblem Heroes

Date: February 2

Systems: Android, iOS

More tactical adventures, this time on mobile and smart devices — and Android’s first Nintendo game — as the Japanese-made, European-flavoured Fire Emblem franchise gets a debut mobile outing. Free with in-app purchases.

Poochy & Yoshi’s Woolly World

Date: February 3

System: Nintendo 3DS

With the adorable, yarn-textured Yoshi’s Woolly World well appreciated on Wii U, this version brings the jump & run adventure onto the Nintendo handheld, more or less intact, with an even more assistive Mellow Mode, a new auto-runner mode called Poochy Dash, a Craft Yoshi customization feature linked to game progress, 30 daily stop-motion clips, and a new Amiibo figurine modelled after Yoshi’s dog friend Poochy.

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 — Road to Boruto

Date: February 3

Systems: PS4, Xbox One, Windows PC

It’s a person, not a city — Boruto, son of anime hero Naruto — and this expansion to 2016’s Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 will be available either as digital add-on for existing owners or a compilation pack at retail. — AFP-Relaxnews