Singapore ranks first as launchpad for global cyberattacks

Singapore has overtaken nations including the United States, Russia and China as the country launching the most cyberattacks globally, according to Israeli data security firm Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. — Reuters picNEW YORK, Sept 22 — Singapore has overtaken nations including the United States, Russia and China as the country launching the most cyberattacks globally, according to Israeli data security firm Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

The company, whose software tracks an average of eight to 10 million live cyberattacks daily, said Singapore rose to pole position after ranking in the top five attacking countries for the previous two weeks.

“It is not particularly unusual for Singapore to be featured among the top attacking countries,” said Eying Wee, Check Point’s Asia-Pacific spokesperson.

As the Republic is a key technology hub for the region, Much of the internet traffic flowing through Singapore originates in other countries. That means a cyberattack recorded as coming from Singapore may have been launched outside the country, she said.

“Singapore is likely to be used as a gateway for attacks which may be based elsewhere,” said a Cyber Security Agency of Singapore spokesperson in an email.

Cyber defence

The Republic has recently stepped up efforts to tighten cyber security after several high-profile attacks on government agencies and companies.

“Singapore has now found itself on someone’s list,” Singapore’s Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen said in July. “The attacks are orchestrated, the attacks are targeted, they want to steal specific information, there are minds behind this orchestration.”

Earlier this year, Singapore’s military established a cyber defence unit, while the government drafted legislation to impose new cyber security requirements aimed at helping companies protect critical information infrastructure.

In May, Singapore stopped most of its public servants from being able to access the internet from their work computers.

The nation’s central bank has also set up an international advisory committee dedicated to enhancing the safety and resilience of Singapore’s financial sector. — Bloomberg