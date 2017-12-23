Seeking solutions to urban challenges

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 23 ― This article is an abridged version of the Guidance for Applicants, available at www.platcomdiscovery.com/urbaninnovation, which was written together with Denisa Naidin of Innovate UK.

PlaTCOM Ventures (supported by the Malaysian Innovation Agency (AIM) and SME Corporation Malaysia (SME Corp)) and Innovate UK have opened a call for proposals for collaborative research and development projects in the field of urban innovation. Malaysia’s urbanisation rate has been among the highest in the region, which generates a sizeable amount of health, environmental, energy, and socio-economic challenges for residents and public authorities.

This competition aims to respond to the growing challenges of Malaysian urban areas with regards to mobility, waste and water. 75 per cent of Malaysia’s population lived in a city in 2015, a figure still expected to rapidly increase in the coming decade (World Bank data). This quick development has engendered major challenges for urban systems, particularly connected to their capacity to manage people, water and waste flows, and to respond to emergency situations.

Both the Malaysian and British governments aim to support projects developing the use of cutting-edge solutions to tackle critical issues in the field of urban innovation. The UK investment has been made possible through the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy-managed Newton Fund. The UK partners in this call are to invest up to £3 million (RM16.35 million) in eligible projects. The Malaysian investment was made possible through PlaTCOM Venture’s pledge of up to RM10 million in eligible projects, through the High Impact Programme 2 (HIP2) they manage.

1.3.1 Urban mobility

The Challenge

Traffic congestion in Malaysia is a problem in most of the country’s major cities, with serious consequences for people’s health and economic productivity. A lack of convenient shared mobility alternatives and the absence of infrastructure to connect the various public transport options results in low public transport ridership and highly congested urban arteries. This competition calls for solutions to urban congestion that address the challenge through improving public transport services, user experience and increase its use.

Currently, public transport services are not easy to navigate: there is very little real-time information/ tracking available, although most private bus companies and rail-transit providers do collect real-time data. Furthermore, the collected mobility data is not integrated city-wide or across transport modes. First- and last-mile connectivity is a recurring issue, not only because of the lack of integration between modes and providers, but also due to poor walking or cycling infrastructure, a lack of information on alternative means of connecting between stations, and negative public perception regarding low-carbon transport options.

Solutions sought

The goal of this call is to help Malaysian cities:

― Reduce traffic congestion

― Increase use of public transport through information provision or integration of mobility datasets

― Increase quality of service (including security, reliability, cleanliness)

― Integrate multiple modes of transport

― Provide high-quality, accurate and reliable information on traffic and public mobility status

― Increase the sustainability of urban mobility and reduce operational costs

― To be socially inclusive (particularly of the urban poor)

― Improve accessibility for persons with disabilities

― Encourage safe and accountable multiple car occupancy

1.3.2 Urban waste

The Challenge

Solid waste management services are witnessing a huge interest with the diversion of waste from landfills to incineration and recycling. According to Frost and Sullivan report (2017), Malaysia is producing 13.87 M tonnes of municipal solid waste in 2014 and 1.25 kg/capita/day of municipal solid waste. This situation has a negative effect on the urban environment, where extensive landfills take up potentially productive land, and pollute the air, and ground-level and subterranean water streams. This usually engenders health risks for urban dwellers connected to contaminations and vector-borne disease. Furthermore, the resources lost to landfills could be recovered and converted into monetary value and boost the local economy through the creation of new industries.

Cities harbour multiple streams (household, industrial, commercial, construction etc) of waste where opportunities exist to divert waste from landfill and into recycling or product cycle re-entry. Solutions that can propose localised recycling options to urban communities could have an important social and environmental impact on Malaysian urban areas. There are also massive opportunities to connect citizens, businesses and large industry in a wider resource cycle management and valorisation system that could attach a monetary value to waste streams and encourage their recovery.

Solutions sought

The goal of this call is to help Malaysian cities:

― Reduce the amount of waste that goes to landfill

― Increase the amount of recycled/ reused resources

― Encourage the adoption of solutions which contribute to the “circular economy” model for urban waste streams

― Increase public awareness of waste reduction and value of resources

― Reduce urban poverty, improve environmental quality and reduce vector-borne diseases

1.3.3 Urban water management

The challenge

Urban water management presents two major challenges in Malaysia: non-revenue water and urban flooding. Both relate to climatic extremes faced by Malaysian urban environments: sustained droughts affecting water reserves and provision, and cloud bursts that put enormous pressures on urban water management infrastructure. Both are seen as short-to-medium term priorities, posing environmental and health risks to Malaysian urban citizens.

Municipal water usage is currently expected to increase by 50 per cent by 2030. In a context of ever-increasing climate pressures and extensive water shortages (particularly in the Western side of the Malaysian peninsula), this urban water wastage has substantial health effects (through water rationing during drought periods) and environmental consequences (through contamination). The challenges around non-revenue water regard Malaysian cities’ old infrastructure and poor maintenance technologies. Leaks are responsible for the loss of substantial amounts of water in most urban contexts. Pipe bursts are a regular occurrence, causing city-wide disruptions through frequent pipe-replacement works.

The other extreme water management challenge faced by Malaysian cities is flooding. 90 per cent of Malaysia’s natural disasters are linked to flooding and their incidence rate is predicted to increase due to climate change.

Solutions sought

The goal of this call is to help Malaysian cities:

― Reduce incidents of pipe bursts [Non-revenue water]

― Accurately detect water leakage (non-intrusive) [Non-revenue water]

― Provide better water services to citizens while suffering from less disruption [Non-revenue water]

― Minimise the impact of flash floods on citizens by informing in advance, real-time warning systems and route planning [Urban flooding]

― Make planning better for municipal response teams (traffic, emergency services) [Urban flooding]

Each proposal must include as a minimum:

― One Malaysian SME, AND

― One UK business partner

Each proposal must include as a minimum:

― One Malaysian SME, AND

― One UK business partner