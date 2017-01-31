Second-gen Google Pixel could bring improved camera

Google’s Pixel and Pixel XL smartphones are currently available in the USA, Germany, Australia, Canada and the UK. — Picture courtesy of GoogleSAN FRANCISCO, Jan 31 — Google’s next-generation Pixel smartphones are expected to get a tougher build and an upgraded camera, according to the 9to5Google website. However, successors to the Pixel and Pixel XL aren’t expected before the end of 2017.

The first leaks on the subject suggest that the search giant’s next-gen Pixel smartphones could get fully dust— and water-resistant builds. Google also apparently plans to improve the onboard camera, particularly low-light performances. However, it’s as yet unclear whether the upgrades will come from new hardware elements via the sensor or from software upgrades via the camera app. The camera is already a major selling point for Google’s current Pixel handsets, billed as the “highest-rated smartphone camera ever.”

The price could once again be set to rise, with reports of an increase of around US$50 (about RM222). Note that the current 5-inch Pixel sells for US$649 in the USA. The new high-end smartphones could also be joined by more affordable models with pared-down specs, dubbed “Pixel 2B,” aimed at emerging markets.

Google presented and launched its first range of Pixel smartphones in fall 2016, with two high-end handsets (5-inch and 5.5-inch models) boasting a stylish design, a super-fast latest-gen processor and a top-end camera, designed to get the best out of Android Nougat. At launch, Pixel smartphones were positioned as direct rivals for the Samsung Galaxy S7 or Apple’s iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, although they only went on sale in selected countries.

— AFP-Relaxnews