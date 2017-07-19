Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Tech/Gadgets

Scientists create paper that can be erased and reprinted up to 80 times (VIDEO)

Wednesday July 19, 2017
11:45 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

SIS: More Muslim women initiating divorce because of abuseSIS: More Muslim women initiating divorce because of abuse

Panel wants to interview all in Trump Jr-Russia meetingPanel wants to interview all in Trump Jr-Russia meeting

The Edit: Chinese tourists now flocking to SingaporeThe Edit: Chinese tourists now flocking to Singapore

The Edit: OJ Simpson, ‘model prisoner’, likely to get paroleThe Edit: OJ Simpson, ‘model prisoner’, likely to get parole

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

LOS ANGELES, July 19 ― Scientists in California have created rewritable paper, printed using light instead of ink.

Despite the rise of e-readers and smartphones, the United States still uses 70 million tonnes of paper each year. The chemists at the University of California, Riverside, hope their new paper, which can be erased and reused up to 80 times, can help cut down that amount.

At the heart of the new technology are nanoparticles, materials thousands of times smaller than the width of a human hair. ― Reuters

Scientists in California have created rewritable paper, printed using light instead of ink, that can be erased and reused up to 80 times. ― Reuters picScientists in California have created rewritable paper, printed using light instead of ink, that can be erased and reused up to 80 times. ― Reuters pic

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline