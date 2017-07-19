Scientists create paper that can be erased and reprinted up to 80 times (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, July 19 ― Scientists in California have created rewritable paper, printed using light instead of ink.

Despite the rise of e-readers and smartphones, the United States still uses 70 million tonnes of paper each year. The chemists at the University of California, Riverside, hope their new paper, which can be erased and reused up to 80 times, can help cut down that amount.

At the heart of the new technology are nanoparticles, materials thousands of times smaller than the width of a human hair. ― Reuters

Scientists in California have created rewritable paper, printed using light instead of ink, that can be erased and reused up to 80 times. ― Reuters pic