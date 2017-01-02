Samsung’s new Galaxy A is here

The new Galaxy A7 from Samsung. — Picture by Samsung Electronics via AFPSEOUL, Jan 2 — Samsung has unveiled its new Galaxy A series of smartphones.

The range, which comprises a 5.7-inch (14.4cm) A7, 5.2-inch A5 and 4.7-inch A3 smartphone, features a 3D glass back design detail and comes in four different colourways.

The Galaxy A offers larger memory, expandable storage with microSD support up to 256GB and a longer battery life. Additional features include ‘Always on Display’, which lets users see the time and calendar without waking up the device, an enhanced front and rear 16-megapixel camera and IP68 water and dust resistance, which Samsung claims means it can withstand rain, sweat, sand and dust.

The range will launch in Russia this month, before being made available to global markets. — AFP-Relaxnews