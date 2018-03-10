Samsung’s 2018 QLED TV’s can play hide ‘n’ seek (VIDEO)

The Samsung QLED TV in Ambient Mode. — Handout via AFPSEOUL, March 10 — Samsung doesn’t want to blend in with the competitors, so that’s exactly what they’ve designed their latest QLED TVs to do.

This week at a media event in New York, Samsung unveiled its 2018 collection of high-end QLED TVs: Four different Ultra HD models (Q6F, Q7F, Q8C, Q9F) each available in various sizes, all of them shipping with virtual assistant Bixby and all extra Smart.

All come with a SmartThings dashboard that allows homeowners to adjust their lights, fridge settings, air conditioning… all from the screen, as long as they are SmartThings compatible.

These high-quality giant 4K HDR TV screens are no longer just big black squares staring at us over breakfast; now they can blend in or display art, with Samsung’s new “Ambient Mode”.

A video demonstrates how the “Ambient Mode” can display your wall pattern onto the screen. Almost like hanging a piece of glass onto a brick wall, the TV can display the bricks on the screen and fit right in. To do this, you just need to take a photo of your TV and the surrounding wall, the set does the rest. No funky stone wall or wallpaper? Then chose from an image or artwork provided by the Samsung portfolio or upload your own. This feature is available on all the models.

Samsung last year presented the single optical fibre wire which linked your TV to the “One Connect Box,” housing all the usual ports for cable TV, or consoles etc. However, TV owners were still stuck with the power cable along with the single cable. But now Samsung has packed it all neatly into one for three of its 2018 sets (Q7F, Q8C, Q9F).

What the Q6F lacks in terms of cable clean-up, it makes up for in size. This is the only set that will be sold with an 82-inch screen, as well as 49-inch. All the other “F” models (F for flat-screen) will be available in 55, 65 and 75-inch, the most popular sizes, says Samsung. The curved screen Q8C ships in 55 and 65-inch.

As for the TV side of things, all the models will support HDR10+ but only the Q9 has the new Full Array, which is claimed to allow for blacker blacks and whiter whites.

Meanwhile Samsung’s optional wall mount gets the TV screen extremely close to the wall, allows the display to be rotated slightly if not hanging perfectly straight and provides the option of a slight forward tilt for a different view experience.

Set to ship out in the next few weeks with prices starting from €1,499 for the 49-inch Q6 and up to €5,999 for the 75-inch Q9. Prices for other markets to be confirmed. — AFP-Relaxnews