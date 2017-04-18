Samsung users see red over ‘tinted’ Galaxy S8 screen

Models pose with Samsung Electronics’ Galaxy S8 smartphones during a media event in Seoul April 13, 2017. — Reuters picSEOUL, April 18 — Some Samsung customers in South Korea are reporting their Galaxy S8 has a red-tinted screen — but the electronics giant has sought to downplay the issue, saying it can be manually fixed.

Users have posted pictures of the S8 and S8+ phones with reddish displays to Instagram, as well as South Korean tech forums like Ruliweb and Ppomppu.

A spokesman told The Korean Herald that the tint isn’t a quality issue and that it can be fixed in the phone’s settings menu.

Samsung was quoted as saying: “It is not a quality problem and it can be adjusted with the phone itself. If the colour still appears to be reddish, customers can change it at the service centre.”

#S8 has a problem on its display.. Some look #reddish.. It's up to end-users' luck..#s8reddish A post shared by Mark Kangman Lee (@mk_kangmanlee) on Apr 17, 2017 at 11:23pm PDT

However, some users claimed they were not able to adjust the colour because the display panel was already optimised.

The problem may be caused by the colour balance of organic light-emitting diode panels, according to industry watchers.

The phone is the first to use “Deep Red” OLED tech, which Counterpoint Research analyst Neil Shah told ZDNet is likely causing a colour calibration problem, because it can “make the usual whites look reddish”.

Apart from the reddish tint issue, the Galaxy S8 has been hit by complaints from consumers about the use of its Bixby button being limited only to the operation of the voice assistant.

Both issues, when taken in isolation, aren’t a big deal, but Samsung is keen to put last year’s Galaxy Note 7 fiasco behind it. The electronics giant was forced to recall millions of units after several Note 7s around the world started overheating and catching fire.