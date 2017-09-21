Samsung unveils Galaxy Note 8 in Malaysia

Models pose for photographs with Samsung Electronics’ Galaxy Note 8 during its launching ceremony in Seoul September 12, 2017. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 21 — Samsung Malaysia Electronics Sdn Bhd today launched the Galaxy Note8 which will be retailed at RM3,999 (inclusive of the Goods and Services Tax).

The phone would be available in three colours, midnight black, orchid gray and maple gold, said its Head of IT & Mobile Business, Liew Kian Meng.

He said the latest galaxy note series would offer an optimal user experience, with a large form factor that would easily fit in one hand.

“This is alongside an innovative display design and technologies, as well as a line-up of thoughtfully designed accessories.

“People are consistently striving to do bigger and better things and their relentless passion and spirit to achieve more has inspired us to design the new Note to ultimately help them reach their goals and potentials,” he said.

Liew said the phone was more than just a smartphone.

“It is a device that works the way we live and empowers us to make things happens,” he said.

The new Galaxy Note8 features a refined design, an enhanced S Pen, a best-in-class dual camera, and innovative entertainment and productivity capabilities to help people do bigger things. — Bernama